Punjab & Haryana HC orders videography of nomination process for MC polls

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the State Election Commission (SEC) to ensure videography of the entire nomination process for the upcoming municipal elections continuing until the withdrawal of nominations, which is scheduled for December 14. The high court emphasized the importance of adhering to SEC guidelines and maintaining transparency in the election process. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The order has been issued by a bench comprising justice Sureshwar Thakur and justice Kirti Singh while disposing of a petition alleging harassment of BJP candidates in Patiala. The petition, filed by Vijay Kumar and others, accused officials in the Patiala region of acting on behalf of the ruling party to obstruct BJP candidates. The petitioners claimed that returning officers and senior superintendents of police (SSPs) were preventing candidates from filing nomination papers and threatening them with dire consequences if they contested the elections.

“These actions not only infringe upon the rights of candidates but also tarnish the democratic ethos of our country,” the plea stated. It further highlighted that such practices violate constitutional principles, the Representation of the People Act, 1951, and established norms for free and fair elections.

It instructed the state's Chief Secretary to circulate the court's order to all returning officers, ensuring compliance.

Elections for five municipal corporations — Amritsar, Patiala, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, and Phagwara — 44 municipal councils and nagar panchayats are scheduled for December 21. The nomination process began on December 9 and concluded on December 12. Scrutiny of papers will take place on December 13, with December 14 set as the last date for withdrawal of nominations.