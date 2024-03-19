Punjab has 50% surplus EVMs: State poll officer

Punjab chief electoral officer (CEO) Sibin C on Monday held a meeting with representatives from major political parties in the state to discuss essential aspects of the upcoming elections. District election officer-cum-deputy commissioner Vishesh Sarangal, police commissioner Swapan Sharma and Jalandhar rural SSP Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar said to ensure level playing field for all political parties and candidates, adequate civil and security arrangements have already been made.

Speaking on the electronic voting machine (EVM), Sibin stated that the state has 150% availability, ensuring a surplus of 50% more than the required. Furthermore, he assured that all polling stations would be equipped with essential facilities such as ramps, water supply, proper lighting arrangements, and toilets. He emphasised that all polling stations would be conveniently located within 2 km of voters’ addresses.

He elaborated on various intricacies of the electoral process, including candidate qualifications for Lok Sabha elections, disqualification provisions (both constitutional and statutory), nomination procedures, grounds for rejection of nominations, and rules governing withdrawal of nominations, as well as symbol allotment regulations.

During the session, he provided detailed insights into the election process, highlighting key statistics such as the total number of voters 2.12 crore, including men voters 1.11 crore, women voters 1 crore, transgender voters 744, persons with disabilities 1.57 lakh, overseas voters 1,597 and the number of polling stations 24,433.

Additionally, he informed the attendees about recent provisions allowing disabled voters and individuals aged 85 and above to opt for voting at home.

Meanwhile, Jalandhar administration made adequate civil and security arrangements for free and fair Lok Sabha polls for Jalandhar parliament constituency (SC), under which nearly 16.42 lakh voters would be able to use their democratic right at 1,951 polling booths.

