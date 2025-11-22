Punjab: HC grants bail to SAD IT cell wing head

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday ordered release of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) IT wing head Nachhatar Singh on interim bail. The order was passed by the bench of justice Rajesh Bhardwaj acting on the plea from Arshdeep Singh Kler, a SAD leader, who had alleged illegal detention by the Punjab police. He was not even served a notice and an FIR was registered after his arrest and he was shown as arrested. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

He was arrested on November 15 from Ranjit Avenue locality of Amritsar following a November 5 incident, on allegations of allegedly stopping the CIA staff officials forcibly on November 5 from performing their duties and obstructing them in the performance of their official duty. In this regard, FIR No. 261 dated 15.11.2025 under Sections 126/132/221/351(1)/62/304(2)/191(3)/190/61(2) of the BNS was registered at Police Station City Tarn Taran on the complaint of inspector Prabhjit Singh, in-charge, CIA staff, Tarn Taran.

“Prima facie, this Court finds the contention raised by learned counsel for the petitioner to be justified. However, learned State counsel prays for time to address arguments in this case,” the court said while ordering release on interim bail.

Kler had alleged before the court that Singh was taken in custody without any legitimate grounds or reasons for remand and without being informed of his arrest. He was not even served a notice and an FIR was registered after his arrest and he was shown as arrested.