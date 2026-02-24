Punjab: High drama at Khaira’s house as Kapurthala admn razes outer wall

High drama was witnessed outside the residence of Congress’ Bholath MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira where the district administration razed the peripheral wall, terming it an illegal construction in Ramgarh village of Kapurthala district on Monday. The drive, carried out by the block development and panchayat office (BDPO) in association with police, was strongly opposed by Khaira’s supporters as they jostled officials, claiming the exercise was nothing more than political vendetta. The razed wall of MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira’s house in Kapurthala on Monday.

Khaira said the demolition was “illegal” as his family has resided there for more than 200 years. “I was neither served any prior notice nor given an opportunity to present my side. I possess documentary records of ownership. Not even an inch of the village property is illegal or unauthorised,” Khaira said.

Terming the drive politically motivated, he said the state government wanted to silence the voices of criticism and democratic dissent. He said he would approach the Punjab and Haryana high court.

Meanwhile, deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Karnail Singh said the demolition process was carried out by the department of rural development and panchayat as Khaira had “illegally occupied land by installing a gate along the peripheral wall”.

Oppn opposes admn’s drive

Alleging political vendetta, Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, AICC general secretary and former deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and former minister Pargat Singh issued a joint statement, warning the Aam Aadmi Party government in the state against the “brutal abuse” of power.

Leader of Opposition in the state assembly and Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa stated on X, “To CM Bhagwant Mann, Arvind Kejriwal and officials following his unjust orders, every act will be remembered. Misuse of authority will not be forgotten.”

Warring, who was in the grain market of Barnala amid preparation for the upcoming “Mazdoor Bachao, Kisan Bachao” rally by Rahul Gandhi on February 28, said, “The action was unlawful without any legal notice. Why Khaira is being singled out?”

SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia spoke to Khaira over phone to show his solidarity.