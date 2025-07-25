Search
Fri, Jul 25, 2025
Punjab hikes stipends for medical interns, residents in govt colleges

HT Correspondent
Jul 25, 2025 08:18 am IST

Chandigarh: Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Thursday announced a hike in monthly stipends for interns, junior residents and senior residents serving in government medical and dental colleges across the state.

According to an official release, the stipend for medical interns has been increased from 15,000 to 22,000 per month. Junior residents will now get 76,000 in the first year, 77,000 in the second year and 78,000 in the third year, up from the current uniform stipend of 67,968.

Senior residents will see their stipend rise from 81,562 to 92,000 in the first year, 93,000 in the second year and 94,000 in the third year.

Currently, the Punjab’s government medical and dental colleges have 907 sanctioned posts for interns, 1,408 for junior residents and 754 for senior residents.

Cheema said the annual expenditure on stipends will rise from the existing 204.96 crore to 238.18 crore, marking an annual increase of 33.22 crore.

Reiterating the government’s focus on public welfare, the finance minister also referred to the recent 10 lakh insurance cover initiative for every citizen, underlining the state’s efforts to bolster healthcare infrastructure and services.

“The government will ensure there is no shortage of funds for the continuous development and improvement of healthcare services across Punjab,” Cheema said.

