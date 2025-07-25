Punjab hikes stipends for medical interns, residents in govt colleges

Chandigarh: Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Thursday announced a hike in monthly stipends for interns, junior residents and senior residents serving in government medical and dental colleges across the state. Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Thursday announced a hike in monthly stipends for interns, junior residents and senior residents serving in government medical and dental colleges across the state

According to an official release, the stipend for medical interns has been increased from ₹15,000 to ₹22,000 per month. Junior residents will now get ₹76,000 in the first year, ₹77,000 in the second year and ₹78,000 in the third year, up from the current uniform stipend of ₹67,968.

Senior residents will see their stipend rise from ₹81,562 to ₹92,000 in the first year, ₹93,000 in the second year and ₹94,000 in the third year.

Currently, the Punjab’s government medical and dental colleges have 907 sanctioned posts for interns, 1,408 for junior residents and 754 for senior residents.

Cheema said the annual expenditure on stipends will rise from the existing ₹204.96 crore to ₹238.18 crore, marking an annual increase of ₹33.22 crore.

Reiterating the government’s focus on public welfare, the finance minister also referred to the recent ₹10 lakh insurance cover initiative for every citizen, underlining the state’s efforts to bolster healthcare infrastructure and services.

“The government will ensure there is no shortage of funds for the continuous development and improvement of healthcare services across Punjab,” Cheema said.