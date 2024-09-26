Menu Explore
Punjab home dept gives nod to prosecute retd AIG Sidhu

ByNikhil Sharma
Sep 26, 2024 07:20 AM IST

The case was lodged against Sidhu under the relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act along with Sections 384 (extortion) and 120-b (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC

Mohali

The retired AIG Malwinder Singh Sidhu (HT File)


The Punjab home department has given prosecution sanction against retired assistant inspector general (AIG) of the Human Rights Cell, Malwinder Singh Sidhu, in an extortion and graft case registered against him on January 27 at phase 8 police station.

Gurkirat Kirpal Singh, secretary, department of home affairs, Punjab, on September 17 sanctioned prosecution against the tainted AIG in the said case following which the director, bureau of investigation (BOI), Punjab, gave the prosecution approvals to the police on September 20.

The case was lodged against Sidhu under the relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act along with Sections 384 (extortion) and 120-b (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC.

Sidhu was arrested on January 30. The arrest was made on the basis of an audio clip seized from Sidhu during his arrest after assaulting the deputy superintendent of police (vigilance) at the local vigilance office last year. The DSP was questioning Sidhu in a DA and criminal misconduct case on October 25 last year when the alleged assault took place.

In the alleged extortion and graft case, the police booked the AIG along with two others, one identified as Balvir Singh and an unidentified person.

As per police sources, in a purported audio clip of October 13 last year, AIG Sidhu, Balvir Singh and an unidentified person can be heard. Balvir, after a brief discussion with the AIG, demanded 15 lakh from the third person referred to as ‘Babbi’ to withdraw a complaint against one Ranjit Singh and Daljit Singh.

Sidhu was also arrested by the Chandigarh police for killing is his son-in-law Harprit Singh in the district court complex in Chandigarh in August this year.

Follow Us On