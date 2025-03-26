Punjab House passes resolution to conserve subsoil water

Chandigarh : The Punjab assembly on Tuesday held discussions on conservation of subsoil water and passed a resolution to address the depletion of the water table and protect environment to prevent further water depletion in the state. The Punjab assembly on Tuesday held discussions on conservation of subsoil water and passed a resolution to address the depletion of the water table and protect environment to prevent further water depletion in the state.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Gurdev Singh Dev Mann introduced the resolution, and during discussion, ruling party legislator Inderbir Singh Nijjar suggested making practical use of canal water to reduce the burden on subsoil water.

“Three years ago, before we took over, we were utilising 64% of the total available canal water. Currently, we’re using 84%. We aim to reach 100% utilisation,” he said.

AAP MLA Narinder Kaur Bharaj highlighted the positive results of the government’s efforts to conserve subsoil water, citing two blocks in Sangrur district where the water level has started rising.

Congress MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh reminded the House that a committee was formed in 2021 to study the issue and provide recommendations. He stressed that the report’s suggestions should be considered. He also advocated for the rationalisation of canal water usage, noting that Punjab’s agricultural water requirement is 66 billion cubic meters (BCM), with 14.4 BCM supplied from canals. He suggested increasing the use of drip irrigation and sprinkler systems, which are currently implemented on just 1.5% of the land in Punjab, compared to 8% in Haryana and 22% in Karnataka.

Rana Gurjeet further pointed out that the state’s subsidy bill for free power to 14.5 lakh agricultural tubewells has increased, reaching ₹9,300 crore this year. This surge in costs is not due to increased water usage but because the falling water levels are causing tubewells to consume more power, leading to higher electricity consumption.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali proposed crop diversification as a solution to the declining subsoil water levels. He suggested shifting from paddy cultivation to premium basmati, which offers higher returns.

Independent MLA Rana Inder Partap Singh recommended using canal water between March 15 and June 15, when water flows into neighbouring states beyond their quota. He urged the government to encourage farmers in areas fed by these canals to grow maize during this period.

The resolution was passed unanimously, with speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan urging both the government and Opposition to work together on water conservation for the benefit of future generations.

Water Resources Minister Brinder Kumar Goyal concluded the discussion, highlighting that the government has invested over ₹4,557 crore from 2022 to 2025 on canal water conservation and restoration. He shared that 17,072 watercourses spanning 6,300 km have been restored, along with 79 canals covering 545 km, which are now irrigating 41,135 acres of land. In Fazilka district, which borders Pakistan, 12 canals under the Luther Canal System, previously non-operational for 15 years, have been restored.

Additionally, the capacity of the Sirhind Canal and Patiala Feeder has been increased, and 129 canal water recharge sites have been completed, with 60 more schemes under development. Minister Goyal emphasized the need for an additional ₹17,000 crore to complete watercourse projects, including the construction of underground pipes, which could save up to 20% of the state’s water.