Punjab industry decries frequent farm protests as Trident suspends operations
With one of the state’s leading textile giant — Trident Group — suspending operations at its main unit in Barnala owing to a farmers’ protest, industrialists in Punjab have expressed concern over the present state of affairs that could force them to look for a stable environment elsewhere. Only recently, the Mattewara industrial park project in Ludhiana was scrapped after widespread protests.
Various industry associations on Thursday shared how they are already suffering for the past many years owing to varied reasons, including demonetisation, unscheduled power cuts, lockdown during the pandemic, rail blockade during farmers’ agitation and slowdown in market. They said it is high time the government takes proactive measures to save the industry from leaving the state.
(Also read | Punjab farm body opposes “privatisation” of water supply, launches five-day stir)
Amit Thapar, president, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Punjab, said Trident Group had recently announced ₹2,000 crore investment in the state and what is happening is unfortunate. “The industry uses only 0.7% of state’s groundwater, urban and rural areas use 3% while agriculture uses 93.5%. Water charges are being notified soon in industry and these funds would be used to conserve water. Effectively 0.7% water consumers will actually bear funding of water conservation and recharging. Investment plans will certainly take a hit.” Thapar said the issue of water conservation is serious and crop diversification can play an important role.
In a press statement, All Industry Trade Forum (AITF) strongly opposed the agitation of farmers against the Trident, land acquisition and on water pollution issues. “Such agitations will not only close the doors for new investments but will also force the existing industries to expand in other states. The textile industry is already investing in Madhya Pradesh and other states due to various underlying reasons. We request the state government to stop such agitations that are ruining the economy and investment friendly image of Punjab,” said Badish Jindal, president, AITF.
Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertaking (CICU) president Upkar Singh Ahuja said there is a huge problem of unemployment in the state, leading to migration. “Industry provides employment to thousands of youths and also contributes to the economy, but the current situation in Punjab is disappointing as we are only suffering for the last decade. There are new Focal Points coming up in Meerut and we are getting a lot of signals from other states to come and set up units there. Such instances of large groups shutting down operations, even though temporarily, send a wave of panic and insecurity among small and medium scale units,” he said.
Trident Group on Wednesday announced temporary suspension of operations following a call given by BKU (Ekta Ugrahan) for a five-day stir outside its Barnala unit and other parts of the state. There are around 10,000 employees at the textile unit in Dhaula, Barnala, including around 4,000 women.
-
Himachal Congress leaders stage protest against ED questioning Sonia Gandhi
The Himachal unit of the Congress party staged a protest outside the Enforcement Directorate's sub-zonal office in Shimla against the probe agency questioning party president Sonia Gandhi in a money-laundering case linked to the National Herald-Associated Journals Limited case. Congress campaign panel head Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, opposition leader Mukesh Agnihotri, All India Congress Committee in-charge for Himachal affairs Sanjay Dutt and national spokesman Kuldeep Singh Rathore were among those present.
-
In a first, U.P. CM launches cashless medical scheme for govt employees
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said 75 lakh people, including 22 lakh state government employees, pensioners as well as their dependants, will benefit from Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya State Employees Cashless Medical Scheme. He also distributed health cards to 10 employees on the occasion.
-
SPPU kicks-off online exam for 93 courses, admission delay irks wards
The online entrance examination for admission to various graduate, post-graduate and other courses of the Savitribai Phule Pune University and its affiliated colleges is being held from July 21 to 24 at 22 centres across India, including Maharashtra. The exam will have multiple choice questions (MCQs) and will be of 100 marks. The admission process for a total of 174 courses, including graduate, post-graduate, post-graduate diploma and certificate, is underway.
-
High court refuses to entertain PIL for clean milk for Delhiites
"Under which jurisdiction can the high court advise the LG? I have not seen any provision in the Constitution which empowers the high court to advise the LG", the bench told the petitioner, a lawyer.
-
Sus-Pashan bridge work to be completed by August-end
PUNE The work of the Sus-Pashan bridge has reached the final stage and will be completed by August-end, said officials. The work on the bridge has already been delayed as it was expected to be completed in March 2022. The work above the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway is complete and major work is going on at the side ends of the bridge.
