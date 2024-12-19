Punjab: Jagir Kaur appears before women’s panel, seeks action against Dhami

Former Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) chief Bibi Jagir Kaur on Wednesday sought action against the religious organisation’s incumbent president Harjinder Singh Dhami for his alleged derogatory remarks against her. Bibi Jagir Kaur (HT File)

Kaur made the move against Dhami after she was called by the Punjab State Women Commission to hear her side.

The commission chairperson Raj Lali Gill has said that necessary action will be taken in the matter.

The commission’s attention was drawn to an audio recording circulating on social media, in which Dhami allegedly used “highly offensive and demeaning language” during a telephonic conversation with a journalist, targeting Kaur.

Speaking to journalists on Wednesday, Kaur slammed Dhami for using objectionable remarks against her.

“Sentiments of the Sikh community have been hurt by remarks of Dhami who has been occupying a position which has a glorious history. I am very sad that an insult has been caused to the position (SGPC president post). It is for the first time in the history that a SGPC chief appeared before the women commission for making derogatory remarks,” said Kaur.

Demanding action against Dhami, Kaur said: “A person who has insulted this chair cannot get off scot-free. I have requested the commission to take action according to the law. It is their responsibility to take legal action in the matter,” Kaur said.

Earlier, the SGPC chief had tendered a written apology for his remarks.

On Monday, he appeared before the commission and apologised for his remarks against Kaur.

The remarks were not only personally defamatory but also disrespectful to women as a whole, the commission chairperson had said.

The commission had then emphasised that as the head of a prestigious institution like the SGPC, Dhami is expected to uphold the highest standards of dignity and respect for all.