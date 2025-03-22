Menu Explore
Punjab: Jagir Kaur questions Dhami’s return to SGPC

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Mar 22, 2025 07:54 AM IST

Bibi Jagir Kaur said that Harjinder Singh Dhami should clarify his stand on what actions he would take against those, who were “creating hurdles” in implementing the orders issued by the Akal Takht on December 2 last year against the Shiromani Akali Dal

Jagir Kaur, former president of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), on Friday raised questions over the rejoining of Harjinder Singh Dhami as SGPC president. Addressing mediapersons at the Jalandhar Press Club, she said, “Dhami relented to resume duties only after his political boss Sukhbir Singh Badal, who made him SGPC president, met him personally. This shows Sukhbir Badal is more important for Dhami than jathedars who also appealed to him to return.”

Bibi Jagir Kaur (HT File)
Bibi Jagir Kaur (HT File)

She said Dhami should clarify his stand on what actions he would take against those, who were “creating hurdles” in implementing the orders issued by the Akal Takht on December 2 last year against the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), followed by removal of jathedars of Akal Takht, Sri Damdama Sahib and Sri Kesgarh Sahib.

Dhami tendered his resignation from the post of SGPC president on February 17 after former Akal Takht jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh condemned the gurdwara body committee’s decision to dismiss Giani Harpreet Singh as the Takht Damdama Sahib jathedar last month. Recently, after meeting Sukhbir and SAD’s working president Balwinder Singh Bhundar, Dhami had agreed to rejoin his duties.

