Punjab: Jakhar alleges ‘friendly pact’ between AAP, Cong

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar on Saturday alleged that the ruling Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress leaders were functioning under a ‘mutually friendly pact’, claiming that such an understanding was harming the state’s interests.

Jakhar also urged the government led by chief minister Bhagwant Mann to clarify during the upcoming budget session about the pending financial assistance promised to women. He alleged that arrears of nearly ₹48,000 per beneficiary had accumulated over the past four years.

Addressing the media after a meeting to review preparations for a March 14 rally in Moga, to be addressed by Union home minister Amit Shah, Jakhar said the Congress had effectively surrendered its role as an opposition in the state assembly.

He alleged that instead of raising critical public issues such as law and order and the drug menace, the Congress had opted for political theatrics, including walkouts, which in his view allowed the AAP government to function without proper accountability.

Targeting leader of Opposition Pratap Singh Bajwa, Jakhar questioned whether he would raise the issue of PRTC buses reportedly being sent to Jaipur for repainting in colours associated with the AAP government’s flag. He asked why such work was being outsourced outside the state when skilled painters were available in Punjab.

Jakhar further alleged that several government contracts were being awarded to firms outside the state and demanded transparency from the government.

Referring to the broader political situation, Jakhar claimed that the alleged understanding between the two parties had become increasingly visible. He pointed out that when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi recently visited Punjab, he did not criticise the AAP government.

The BJP leader also said the state was facing serious challenges including rising debt and growing public uncertainty, adding that people were increasingly looking towards the BJP for reforms and stronger leadership.