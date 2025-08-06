Punjab: Kanungo arrested for taking bribe

According to an official spokesperson of the VB, the arrest was made following an online complaint filed by a Ludhiana resident on the chief minister’s Anti-Corruption Action Line
The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Monday arrested a kanungo, Jatinder Singh, posted in Shahkot, for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹2,000. An official spokesperson for the VB said the arrest was made following an online complaint filed by a Ludhiana resident on the chief minister’s Anti-Corruption Action Line. The complainant alleged that the kanungo had demanded ₹6,000 to process the land mutation of a family member.
“During verification, it was found that the accused had indeed demanded ₹6,000 and had already received ₹2,000,” the spokesperson said.
Following an investigation, the allegations were substantiated and a case was registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act against Jatinder Singh, the spokesperson said.