Punjab: Kanungo arrested for taking bribe

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Monday arrested a kanungo, Jatinder Singh, posted in Shahkot, for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹2,000. An official spokesperson for the VB said the arrest was made following an online complaint filed by a Ludhiana resident on the chief minister’s Anti-Corruption Action Line. The complainant alleged that the kanungo had demanded ₹6,000 to process the land mutation of a family member. The accused is said to have demanded ₹ 6,000 to process land mutation. (Picture only for representational purpose)

“During verification, it was found that the accused had indeed demanded ₹6,000 and had already received ₹2,000,” the spokesperson said.

Following an investigation, the allegations were substantiated and a case was registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act against Jatinder Singh, the spokesperson said.