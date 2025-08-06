Search
Wed, Aug 06, 2025
Punjab: Kanungo arrested for taking bribe

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Published on: Aug 06, 2025 09:50 am IST

According to an official spokesperson of the VB, the arrest was made following an online complaint filed by a Ludhiana resident on the chief minister’s Anti-Corruption Action Line

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Monday arrested a kanungo, Jatinder Singh, posted in Shahkot, for allegedly accepting a bribe of 2,000. An official spokesperson for the VB said the arrest was made following an online complaint filed by a Ludhiana resident on the chief minister’s Anti-Corruption Action Line. The complainant alleged that the kanungo had demanded 6,000 to process the land mutation of a family member.

The accused is said to have demanded <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6,000 to process land mutation. (Picture only for representational purpose)
“During verification, it was found that the accused had indeed demanded 6,000 and had already received 2,000,” the spokesperson said.

Following an investigation, the allegations were substantiated and a case was registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act against Jatinder Singh, the spokesperson said.

