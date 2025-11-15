Punjab: Kapurthala woman goes missing in Pakistan

A 50-year-old woman from Kapurthala went missing in Pakistan following celebrations of Guru Nanak Jayanti at Nankana Sahib. Sultanpur Lodhi deputy superintendent of police Dheerendra Verma said the woman was expected to return after the celebrations along with other members of the jatha but she went missing following which the central security agencies alerted the district police.

Sarabjit Kaur, a resident of Amanipur village of the district, was part of 1,931 member jatha, which crossed over to Pakistan through the Attari-Wagah joint checkpost on November 4.

“We have initiated an investigation into the matter. We along with central intelligence and security agencies are inquiring about the background of the woman and her family,” he said.

He added that she was staying at Kapurthala village along with her two sons, while her husband Karnail Singh has settled in England for the past 15 years.

Meanwhile, one of the police officials said the woman has a criminal background as three cases of cheating and fraud were registered against her at Bathinda’s Kotfatta police station and Kapurthala city police station.

“Her passport carried the permanent address of Malout in Muktsar district and mentioned her father’s name. Surprisingly, she didn’t mention her citizenship and passport number in the immigration form submitted at the time of applying for a Pakistan visa,” an official said.

Police said both her sons too have criminal history as 10 FIRs of fraud, assault and cheating were registered against them at multiple police stations.