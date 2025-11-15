Search
Sat, Nov 15, 2025
New Delhi oC

Punjab: Kapurthala woman goes missing in Pakistan

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Published on: Nov 15, 2025 05:00 am IST

Sarabjit Kaur, a resident of Amanipur village of the district, was part of 1,931 member jatha, which crossed over to Pakistan through the Attari-Wagah joint checkpost on November 4.

A 50-year-old woman from Kapurthala went missing in Pakistan following celebrations of Guru Nanak Jayanti at Nankana Sahib.

Sultanpur Lodhi deputy superintendent of police Dheerendra Verma said the woman was expected to return after the celebrations along with other members of the jatha but she went missing following which the central security agencies alerted the district police.
Sultanpur Lodhi deputy superintendent of police Dheerendra Verma said the woman was expected to return after the celebrations along with other members of the jatha but she went missing following which the central security agencies alerted the district police.

Sarabjit Kaur, a resident of Amanipur village of the district, was part of 1,931 member jatha, which crossed over to Pakistan through the Attari-Wagah joint checkpost on November 4.

Sultanpur Lodhi deputy superintendent of police Dheerendra Verma said the woman was expected to return after the celebrations along with other members of the jatha but she went missing following which the central security agencies alerted the district police.

“We have initiated an investigation into the matter. We along with central intelligence and security agencies are inquiring about the background of the woman and her family,” he said.

He added that she was staying at Kapurthala village along with her two sons, while her husband Karnail Singh has settled in England for the past 15 years.

Meanwhile, one of the police officials said the woman has a criminal background as three cases of cheating and fraud were registered against her at Bathinda’s Kotfatta police station and Kapurthala city police station.

“Her passport carried the permanent address of Malout in Muktsar district and mentioned her father’s name. Surprisingly, she didn’t mention her citizenship and passport number in the immigration form submitted at the time of applying for a Pakistan visa,” an official said.

Police said both her sons too have criminal history as 10 FIRs of fraud, assault and cheating were registered against them at multiple police stations.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab: Kapurthala woman goes missing in Pakistan
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

A 50-year-old woman, Sarabjit Kaur, from Kapurthala went missing in Pakistan after attending Guru Nanak Jayanti celebrations. She was part of a large group that entered Pakistan on November 4. Authorities are investigating her disappearance, noting her criminal background and that of her sons. Her husband has been living in England for 15 years.