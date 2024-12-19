Menu Explore
Punjab: Kataria awards degrees to 438 graduates at Rayat Bahra convocation

ByHT Correspondent, Hoshiarpur
Dec 19, 2024 07:28 AM IST

The governor emphasised that education not only imparts subject knowledge but also fosters values and discipline

Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria conferred degrees on 374 graduates and 64 postgraduates during the annual convocation of Rayat Bahra Education City on Wednesday.

Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria (second from left) during the annual convocation of Rayat Bahra Education City in Hoshiarpur on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
The event commenced with a welcome address by the varsity’s vice-chancellor, Gurvinder Singh Bahra.

In his speech, the governor highlighted the significance of the convocation as a milestone marking the culmination of hard work and dedication. He emphasised that education not only imparts subject knowledge but also fosters values and discipline. Encouraging the students to contribute to societal development, he expressed hope that they would utilise their education to build a better world.

Quoting Dr BR Ambedkar, the governor described education as the most powerful tool for transforming society. He praised India’s new education policy for its focus on skill development and vocational training aimed at enhancing employability.

Stressing the importance of research in universities, Kataria also advocated promoting sports as a means to steer the youth away from drugs.

Former Rajya Sabha member Avinash Rai Khanna and Chabbewal MLA Ishank Kumar also attended the event.

