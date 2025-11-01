Punjab: Language dept flags ‘violation’ in Ayurved varsity recruitment process

The recruitment process initiated by Guru Ravidas Ayurved University (GRAU), Hoshiarpur, for 38 teaching faculty positions at Government Ayurvedic College, Patiala, has come under scrutiny as the state language department has written to the university registrar questioning the “relaxation” in the mandatory Punjabi language eligibility requirement. The department said the university altered the eligibility clause, allowing candidates to acquire Punjabi language proficiency within three years of joining, instead of possessing it at the time of application, as required by state government rules. (Sourced)

Terming the recruitment notice illegal, the department, in its letter, asked the university to make correction in the clause whereas the university claimed that it falls under the Punjab medical education department and there is a provision of clearing the Punjabi language within three years of appointment.

“The candidates should have passed matriculation with Punjabi or its equivalent examination of matriculation standard. However, the candidates who have not cleared Punjabi as on the date of advertisement, he/she will have to do so within three years from the date of joining,” reads the clause of the advertisement.

When asked, language department’s director Jaswant Singh Jafar said, “We have issued a notice to the registrar of the university. As per the Punjab Civil Services Rule, no individual will be recruited under the direct recruitment in any government department and at any post until the candidate clears mandatory exam or has studied Punjabi as a subject up to their matriculation level for direct recruitment.”

Meanwhile, Dr Sanjeev Goyal, Registrar, GRAUP, said, “We fall under the Punjab medical education department and there is a provision of clearing the Punjabi language within three years of appointment.”

As per the state government rules, “No person shall be appointed to any post by direct appointment unless he has passed matriculation examination with Punjabi as one of the compulsory or elective subjects or any other equivalent examination in Punjabi language, which may be specified by the government from time to time. Provided that where a person is appointed on compassionate grounds on priority basis under the instructions issued in this behalf by the government from time to time, the person so appointed shall have to pass an examination of Punjabi language equivalent to matriculation standard or he shall have to qualify a test conducted by the language wing of the state department of education within a period of six months from the date of his appointment.”

Congress leader Rahulinder Singh Bhattal alleged that the three-year relaxation had been given to accommodate the candidates of the other states. “This has been done at the behest of AAP’s Delhi leadership,” he alleged.

Probation period reduced too

Guru Ravidas Ayurved University has also reduced the mandatory three-year probation period to two years for this recruitment. University officials, however, claimed that they constituted their own rules and adopted it. “The selected candidates will be on probation for a period of two years which can be further extended for one year depending upon his/her performance,” reads the advertisement.