Punjab: Latifpura protesters climb down from water tank after assurances on rehabilitation

Protesters who had climbed atop a water tank in Latifpura ended their agitation on Wednesday after the district administration assured them that their rehabilitation demands would be addressed. Protesters descending from the from the water tank after assurances on rehabilitation in Jalandhar on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Jalandhar deputy commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal said an agreement was reached during a meeting held in a “cordial atmosphere” between administrative officials, members of the Latifpura Rehabilitation Front, and affected families.

The development comes a day after the Jalandhar district administration carried out a special drive to remove illegal encroachments and constructions in the controversial Latifpura locality. Acting on Punjab and Haryana high court directions, the administration had initiated steps to clear a proposed 120-foot-wide road, a move that would displace 14 families.

Aggarwal, accompanied by police commissioner Dhanpreet Kaur, met the affected families and assured them of full support in the rehabilitation process.

Aggarwal announced the allotment of 49 flats and 15 plots to the affected families at Bibi Bhani Complex and Surya Enclave. He asked families to submit their verified documents, assuring that the allotment process would be completed within 24 hours. He further said that the usual 5% allotment charge would be waived and that necessary repairs of the flats would be undertaken by the administration.

A dedicated team has also been deployed to resolve related issues and ensure proper redressal of grievances. The administration will extend immediate assistance to the seven families who were recently shifted from Latifpura, he added.

On the demand for compensation raised by protest leaders, Aggarwal said the matter would be taken up with the competent authority for consideration.

Police commissioner Dhanpreet Kaur also assured that necessary action would be considered regarding the cancellation of cases registered in connection with the issue.