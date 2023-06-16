Punjab to screen all prisoners for TB, AIDS

Punjab health minister Dr Balbir Singh on Thursday launched a month-long state-level screening campaign at the Central Jail in Patiala, marking the beginning of a comprehensive health check-up for prisoners across 25 jails in Punjab. Indian Medical Association (IMA) would oversee the health check-ups of prisoners. (HT Photo)

During the event held at the prison training school, the minister said that the campaign was initiated as per chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s directives to identify cases of integrated venereal diseases, HIV, tuberculosis, and viral hepatitis among the 30,494 prisoners and convicts housed in jails throughout the state.

The minister announced that the Indian Medical Association (IMA) would oversee the health check-ups of prisoners, which would include the involvement of psychiatrists and counsellors to address the mental health needs of inmates. Additionally, the campaign would seek the assistance of private doctors, offer specialist medical services through telemedicine, and organize medical camps within the jails.

Addressing the prisoners at the Central Jail, Dr Balbir Singh said the screening campaign, running until July 14, 2023, will continue thereafter from time to time. “The primary objectives of counselling and disease screening are to identify patients promptly, provide timely treatment, and prevent the spread of these illnesses,” he said.

Arunpal Singh, ADGP Jails, shared that the state’s jails currently house 29,000 men, 1,493 women, and 35 children aged up to 6 years, who reside with their mothers.