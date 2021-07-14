Punjab logs 115 fresh cases, 5 more deaths

Chandigarh

Punjab on Tuesday logged 115 fresh Covid cases, taking the infection tally to 5,97,821, while five more fatalities raised the death toll to 16,199, according to a medical bulletin.

Two deaths were reported from Sangrur and one each from Bathinda, Faridkot and Fatehgarh Sahib. The death toll also includes one fatality which was not reported earlier, the bulletin said.

The number of active Covid cases stands at 1,427 in Punjab.

Jalandhar reported 22 new cases, followed by 16 in Ludhiana and 10 in Amritsar, according to the bulletin.

The recovery count rose to 5,80,195 with 168 more people recovering from the infection in the state, it said.

A total of 1,14,44,310 samples have been collected for Covid testing so far in the state, according to the bulletin.