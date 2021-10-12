Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab logs 19 fresh Covid cases
Punjab on Monday reports 19 fresh Covid cases taking the infection count to 6,01,894
Among fresh Covid cases in Punjab, Mohali reported three and Hoshiarpur and Jalandhar two each
Published on Oct 12, 2021 12:31 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

Punjab on Monday reports 19 fresh Covid cases taking the infection count to 6,01,894. With no Covid-related fatality reported, the death toll stood at 16,531, according to a medical bulletin.

The positivity rate was 0.10 % in the state, it said.

The number of active cases dipped to 229 in the state. Among fresh cases, Mohali reported three and Hoshiarpur and Jalandhar two each, the bulletin said.

With 23 recoveries from the infection, the number of cured persons has reached 5,85,134, it said.

A total of 1,48,41,452 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state out of which 19,792 were tested on Monday. As many as 1,14,208 doses of the vaccines were administered on the day.

