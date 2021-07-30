Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab logs 2 deaths, 61 fresh Covid cases
By Press Trust of India
PUBLISHED ON JUL 30, 2021 12:20 AM IST

Punjab on Thursday reported 61 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the total count in the state to 5,99,005, a government bulletin stated.

Two more Covid-related fatalities took the death toll to 16,290. The number of active cases stood at 553.

Patiala reported 16 infections, followed by eight cases in Ludhiana and five in Bathinda.

With 60 recoveries from the infection, the number of cured persons reached 5,82,162, the bulletin stated.

A total of 1,20,58,233 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said.

