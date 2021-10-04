Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab logs 25 new Covid cases
chandigarh news

Punjab logs 25 new Covid cases

No new Covid deaths were reported in the state on the day; the state’s case tally has gone up to 6,01,722. (HT File)
No new Covid deaths were reported in the state on the day; the state’s case tally has gone up to 6,01,722. (HT File)
Published on Oct 04, 2021 01:13 AM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Punjab on Sunday recorded 25 new Covid cases taking the infection tally to 6,01,722, according to a medical bulletin.

No Covid related fatality was reported in the state of Sunday and the death toll stood at 16,520, the bulletin said. Of the new cases, 13 were reported from Fazilka, followed by three each in Jalandhar and Amritsar, the bulletin said.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 286, according to the bulletin.

Eighteen people recovered from the infection, taking the number of those cured to 5,84,916, the bulletin said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 04, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Saved Articles
Sign out