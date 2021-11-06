Punjab logs 31 fresh Covid cases

Chandigarh

Punjab on Friday reported 17 fresh Covid cases taking the infection tally to 6,02,496, according to a medical bulletin. Fourteen new cases were reported on Thursday, the bulletin said.

With no Covid-related fatality, the death toll stood at 16,562, it said.

Of the fresh cases, Ludhiana reported seven, Fazilka and Jalandhar three each and Bathinda two.

There are 219 active cases in the state. With 25 recoveries from the infection on Friday, the number of cured persons has reached 5,85,715, the bulletin said.

Owing to festive season, the daily vaccination has also come down. A total of 2,600 vaccine doses were administered on Friday and 7,041 samples were taken to testing.