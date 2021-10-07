Punjab logs 31 more Covid cases

Punjab on Wednesday reported 31 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the infection tally to 6,01,782, according to a medical bulletin.

With no fresh Covid-related, the toll stood at 16,526. One fatality was added to the toll after reconciliation of data, the bulletin said.

Among new COVID-19 cases, Muktsar reported five cases, followed by three each in Bathinda, Jalandhar and Pathankot.

The number of active cases was 264.

Twenty-six people recovered from the infection, taking the number of those who have been cured to 5,84,992, as per the bulletin.