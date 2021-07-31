Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab logs 49 fresh cases, no death
Punjab logs 49 fresh cases, no death
Punjab logs 49 fresh cases, no death
chandigarh news

Punjab logs 49 fresh cases, no death

Of the new cases, eight were reported from Jalandhar, six from Ferozepur, and four from Ludhiana among other places
READ FULL STORY
By Press Trust of India
PUBLISHED ON JUL 31, 2021 12:40 AM IST

Punjab on Friday reported 49 new Covid cases, taking the total count to 5,99,053, officials said.

No Covid-related death was reported on Friday, they said.

The death toll, which stands at 16,292, includes two deaths which were not reported earlier, according to the bulletin.

There are 544 active cases in the state, it said. Of the new cases, eight were reported from Jalandhar, six from Ferozepur, and four from Ludhiana among other places.

With 55 recoveries, the number of cured people reached 5,82,217, according to the bulletin.

A total of 1,20,94,239 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.