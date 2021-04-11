Punjab logs 58 more Covid deaths, 3,294 fresh cases

Punjab on Saturday reported 58 coronavirus-related fatalities, taking the death toll to 7,448, while the infection tally mounted to 2,69,733 with 3,294 fresh cases, according to a health department bulletin.

The number of active cases rose from 27,219 on Friday to 28,015 on Saturday.

Ten people died in Hoshiarpur, seven in Gurdaspur and six each in Ludhiana and Jalandhar, among others.

Of the fresh cases, Mohali registered 413 infections, followed by Jalandhar 407, Ludhiana 389, Amritsar 306 and Patiala 282, among others.

A total of 2,385 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 2,34,270 in the state, the bulletin added.

There are 35 critical patients who are on ventilator support, while 371 are on oxygen support, it said.

A total of 63,08,652 samples have been tested for Covid-19 so far in the state.

Defer elective surgeries till April 30: Principal secy

Principal secretary, health and family welfare, Hussan Lal, on Saturday chaired a virtual meeting with private hospitals of the state for Covid-19 management and urged them to defer the elective surgeries at least till April 30 to meet the rising number of demand for Covid beds.

There are 213 private hospitals on board for the Covid-19 treatment in the state. He said 20,000 doses of Remdesivir have been provided to government and private hospitals and these were available free of cost.

Entry to Patiala NIS campus banned

Patiala: With fresh Covid cases being reported from Patiala’s National Institute of Sports (NIS), the health department has banned entry of outsiders on the campus premises. On Saturday, six Covid cases were reported from the residential complex of the institute taking the count to 45.