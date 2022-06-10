Punjab: Low-priced liquor in pouches to check illicit supply
In an attempt to check the supply of illicit liquor in the state, the new excise policy provides for the sale of low-priced Punjab Made Liquor (PML) in pouches in vulnerable areas.
Noting that illicit liquor has led to several deaths in the past, excise commissioner Varun Roojam on Thursday said that the move will help wean away people from “unhealthy liquor manufactured illegally to low-priced legally manufactured 40 degrees PML, thereby decreasing illicit distillation of liquor to a significant extent”.
The excise commissioner also claimed that the new policy, which was unveiled for the 2022-23 financial year on Wednesday and will come into force in July, will south the death knell for the liquor mafia in the state besides checking smuggling of liquor from neighbouring states. He said groups have been drastically reduced for optimum realisation of revenue and to get the benefit of economy of scale.
Roojam also clarified that reduction in prices will not cause any significant increase in consumption, but the consumer will get the product at competitive rates. “Punjab has been suffering because of smuggling from neighbouring states and the reduction in prices of liquor will effectively curb this,” he said, insisting that the end consumer will be the final beneficiary.
