Punjab: Ludhiana bizman arrested in ₹9-crore GST fraud case

Finance and taxation minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Thursday said that a Ludhiana businessman was arrested in a ₹9 crore goods and services tax (GST) fraud case, while an excise and taxation inspector was dismissed from service due to prolonged unauthorised absence. Finance and taxation minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Thursday said that a Ludhiana businessman was arrested in a ₹9 crore goods and services tax (GST) fraud case, while an excise and taxation inspector was dismissed from service due to prolonged unauthorised absence.

Cheema said the taxation department carried out an operation conducted by the State Intelligence and Preventive Unit, Ludhiana, that led to the arrest of Rohit Gupta, proprietor of M/s MAA STEEL, Ludhiana. He said the company was found issuing fake invoices for HR/CR coils and strips without any actual supply of goods. “This fraudulent network managed to pass on Input Tax Credit exceeding ₹9 crore to various beneficiaries. During the search, the taxation department teams also discovered discrepancies between the physical stock available on the premises and the firm’s official book records,” he said in a statement.

The finance minister further revealed that the department was investigating several manufacturers of cycle parts and spare parts suspected of being part of this scam. “These entities are under the scanner for improperly claiming export refunds or benefits through an inverted duty structure,” he said.

The state government has also dismissed an excise and taxation inspector with immediate effect under the Punjab Civil Services (Punishment and Appeal) Rules, 1970, following due process in connection with the official’s prolonged unauthorised absence.