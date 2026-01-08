Ludhiana continues to shiver as maximum temperature falls 5.9°C below normal

Amid an IMD alert for a cold wave, the city on Wednesday recorded 11.2 degrees Celsius as the maximum temperature, marking a low by 5.9°C below normal. The day’s maximum temperature was 4.2°C below Tuesday’s recorded figure. The city’s minimum temperature stood at 6.6°C. People warm themselves around a bonfire in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The IMD defines a cold day as one with a minimum temperature of 10°C or below and a maximum temperature of 4.5°C to 6.4°C below normal. When the maximum temperature drops more than 6.5°C below normal, it is categorised as a severe cold day.

The IMD had earlier issued an alert for cold wave-like conditions on January 7-8. Wednesday came up with the lowest temperature for January 7 since 2013, according to the department of climate change and agricultural meteorology, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU). Department head Pavneet Kaur Kingra said the weather was expected to stay chilly and foggy for the rest of week, with no relief in the offing.

The region has been under a thick blanket of fog for over a week now. Visibility fell to 500 metres at 8.30 am on the day. The IMD issued an orange alert for very dense fog on Wednesday and Thursday, followed by a yellow alert for dense fog on Friday.

PAU issues advisory for farmers

The university said the cold wave conditions, along with dense fog, have been observed in the region for the last 4-5 days, which is likely to continue, along with a slight dip in minimum/nighttime temperatures in the state. Further decrease in nighttime temperature may result in frost occurrence at a few places during the coming days, it warned.

Such cold wave conditions, it said, may have a harmful effect on some of the field crops, orchards, vegetable crops and livestock. “Especially vegetables and newly planted orchards are more vulnerable to cold wave conditions,” it noted.

The varsity advised that under such circumstances, these crops need to be kept hydrated by providing light irrigation to moderate the microclimate. The crop health should also be taken care of with balanced use of nutrients. Application of mulches and protection barriers in the north-west direction is also effective, it stated. “Animals should be provided with nutrient-rich feed and should not be kept outside during extreme cold, as milk production and health of animals can be severely affected under these conditions,” the advisory read.

The university also asked its extension scientists to remain available round the clock at their respective districts to address farmers’ issues. During the monthly meeting to review the research and extension work, MS Bhullar, director of extension education (DEE), said, “The sharp dip in minimum and maximum temperatures, resulting in blanketing of the region with a dense fog and intensification of the chill, is a warning sign for the farmers and the public, to take extra care of the crops and human as well as animal health.”