Punjab: Ludhiana lad shines at Earth Science Olympiad

City’s Rayansh Gupta, a Class 12 student of Sat Paul Mittal School, has won two medals, a gold and a silver, along with the prestigious GYM Reporter Award at the 18th International Earth Science Olympiad (IESO 2025) held in Jining, China, from August 7 to 17. Rayansh Gupta

The global competition witnessed participation from 31 countries, including the US, Japan, China, Germany and Australia. Showcasing India’s growing strength in science education and innovation, Team India secured a total of seven medals and one special award, with Rayansh’s stellar performance leading the way.

His journey to the Olympiad was marked by hard work and determination. After clearing two tough qualifying rounds, he was selected among the top four students to represent India at the international stage. Ahead of the contest, the team underwent rigorous training, first through a week-long camp in Chennai, followed by two weeks of intensive preparation in China. In recognition of his leadership skills, Rayansh was appointed captain of the Indian team and carried the National Flag in the final round.

One of the highlights of his participation was his project on the Buddha Nullah, which not only impressed the jury but also earned him the GYM Reporter Award, adding another feather to his cap.

His mother, Shiffali Gupta, said, “Rayansh has always shown a deep interest in science. He is the first in our family to take this path, as we come from a business background. He is also passionate about astronomy and economics, though he is yet to decide his career path.”

Congratulating him, Bhupinder Gogia, principal, Sat Paul Mittal School, said, “Rayansh has not only brought glory to the school but also made the nation proud. His achievement will inspire many young learners to chase excellence in science and innovation.”