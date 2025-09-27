Punjab: Man arrested for killing mother, NRI in Hoshiarpur village

The police on Friday arrested the son of the woman, who along with an NRI was found murdered at the latter’s house at Moranwali village in Garhshankar sub-division of Hoshiarpur district. Bodies of NRI Santokh Singh, 65, and his caretaker Manjit Kaur, 46, were recovered on Thursday. The police have arrested Manjit Kaur’s son Mandip Singh, a resident of Bath village in Nurmahal. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The police have arrested Manjit Kaur’s son Mandip Singh, a resident of Bath village in Nurmahal. According to the FIR registered at Garhshankar police station, two or three persons are suspected to have assisted Mandip in the crime. The police said the accused was against his mother staying with the NRI.

Garhshankar station house officer Gagandeep Singh said the matter was under investigation.

The incident had come to light when deceased Manjit Kaur’s daughters came to meet her from Nurmahal as she was not responding to phone calls. After they found the gate locked from inside, they informed the villagers and the sarpanch following which the door was opened. The bodies bore sharp-edge weapon injuries.

The police believed that the murders were committed two days ago as the bodies had begun decomposing, emitting a foul smell. The NRI had returned from Canada about three months ago, he said.