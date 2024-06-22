 Punjab: Man held for sacrilege incident at historic gurdwara near Amritsar - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jun 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Punjab: Man held for sacrilege incident at historic gurdwara near Amritsar

BySurjit Singh
Jun 22, 2024 05:39 PM IST

Chabhal villager arrested for tearing pages of gutka at Gurdwara Bir Baba Budha Sahib, 14km from Amritsar.

Karamjit Singh of Chabhal village was arrested for committing sacrilege by tearing pages of a gutka (a prayer book) at the historic Gurdwara Bir Baba Budha Sahib, 14km from Amritsar, on Saturday.

Karamjit Singh of Chabhal village was arrested for committing sacrilege by tearing pages of a gutka (a prayer book) at Gurdwara Bir Baba Budha Sahib, 14km from Amritsar, on Saturday. (Representational photo)
Karamjit Singh of Chabhal village was arrested for committing sacrilege by tearing pages of a gutka (a prayer book) at Gurdwara Bir Baba Budha Sahib, 14km from Amritsar, on Saturday. (Representational photo)

Gurdwara sewadars (volunteers) immediately caught him and handed him over to the police.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

According to eyewitnesses, the Karamjit, who is physically challenged, had come to pay obeisance at the gurdwara as usual on Saturday. Suddenly, he took the gutka from the box and tore its pages before scattering them inside the gurdwara. The sewadars immediately stopped him.

Condemning the incident, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami said sacrilege incidents are consistently happening in Punjab but the state government is silent. “These incidents are hurting Sikh sentiments. It is the primary responsibility of the government to unearth the conspiracy and expose the forces behind such incidents,” he said.

Demanding stringent action against the accused, Dhami advocated exemplary punishment for perpetrators of sacrilege.

SGPC secretary Kulwinder Singh Ramdas said the FIR had been registered under Section 295 (injuring or defiling place of worship, with intent to insult the religion of any class) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab: Man held for sacrilege incident at historic gurdwara near Amritsar
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On