Punjab: Man jumps into canal with 9-year-old son, feared drowned
A 35-year-old man reportedly jumped into a canal along with his nine-year-old son at Abohar in Fazilka district on Tuesday.
The man’s father said he had sent a message to his brother that he, along with his son, was going to jump into the canal as he was depressed due to financial crisis.
“When we started searching for them, my son’s bike and grandson’s school bag were found near the bank of Malukpura minor canal, but both of them were missing,” the father added.
“My son used to run a school before the Covid pandemic, which he had to shut down. He later started working at a restaurant with his brother, but remained under economical stress and unfortunately took the extreme step,” the father said.
Abohar deputy superintendent of police Sandeep Singh said they were investigating the matter. Divers have been pressed to service to search for them in the canal, he added.
HC upholds Suresh Kumar’s appointment as chief principal secy to former Punjab CM
The Punjab and Haryana high court has upheld the appointment of retired IAS officer Suresh Kumar as the chief principal secretary to former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh. The judgment by the bench of Justice AG Masih and Justice AK Verma was pronounced recently. However, the detailed judgment is awaited. Kumar had resigned immediately after Captain Amarinder Singh put in his papers in September 2021. Kumar was being paid ₹2.5 lakh per month.
64,000 Kashmiri Pandit families left Valley in early 1990s due to militancy: MHA
Pakistan-sponsored terrorism forced 64,827 Kashmiri Pandit families to leave Kashmir Valley in the early 1990s and settle in Jammu, Delhi, and some other parts of the country, the Centre has said.
Return ₹2.8 crore to mining firm for not honouring contract: HC to Punjab
The Punjab and Haryana high court has directed the Punjab government to return about ₹2.8 crore to a mining firm for not honouring the terms and conditions of a 2017 contract. The firm, Confitech Barter Private Limited, had got the contract in 2017 for Lubangarh located in Ludhiana Machhiwara. The firm deposited two instalments as per the bid of ₹2.8 crore and ₹3.25 lakh. The contract was cancelled and amount deposited was forfeited.
Punjab is facing acute power crisis
Amid depleting coal supplies, Punjab has further slipped into an acute electricity crisis due to the outage of two more power-generating units -- one each of Talwandi Sabo and Ropar thermal plants. The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited is resorting to unscheduled power cuts, especially in rural areas. According to sources, one 660 MW unit of the Talwandi Sabo power plant halted generation due to leakage in its boiler.
NGT monitoring committee to visit Ludhiana : MC, fire officials in a tizzy
With just a day to go for the National Green Tribunal monitoring committee's visit to the city, civic body and fire officials were on their toes dousing fires and removing garbage in the Tajpur Road Dump area on Tuesday.
