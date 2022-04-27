Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab: Man jumps into canal with 9-year-old son, feared drowned
chandigarh news

Punjab: Man jumps into canal with 9-year-old son, feared drowned

The man’s father said he had sent a message to his brother that he, along with his son, was going to jump into the canal as he was depressed due to financial crisis
Abohar deputy superintendent of police Sandeep Singh said they were investigating the matter. Divers have been pressed to service to search for them in the canal. (Image for representational purpose)
Abohar deputy superintendent of police Sandeep Singh said they were investigating the matter. Divers have been pressed to service to search for them in the canal. (Image for representational purpose)
Published on Apr 27, 2022 01:46 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Ferozepur

A 35-year-old man reportedly jumped into a canal along with his nine-year-old son at Abohar in Fazilka district on Tuesday.

The man’s father said he had sent a message to his brother that he, along with his son, was going to jump into the canal as he was depressed due to financial crisis.

“When we started searching for them, my son’s bike and grandson’s school bag were found near the bank of Malukpura minor canal, but both of them were missing,” the father added.

“My son used to run a school before the Covid pandemic, which he had to shut down. He later started working at a restaurant with his brother, but remained under economical stress and unfortunately took the extreme step,” the father said.

Abohar deputy superintendent of police Sandeep Singh said they were investigating the matter. Divers have been pressed to service to search for them in the canal, he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Kumar had resigned immediately after former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh put in his papers in September 2021. (Image for representational purpose)

    HC upholds Suresh Kumar’s appointment as chief principal secy to former Punjab CM

    The Punjab and Haryana high court has upheld the appointment of retired IAS officer Suresh Kumar as the chief principal secretary to former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh. The judgment by the bench of Justice AG Masih and Justice AK Verma was pronounced recently. However, the detailed judgment is awaited. Kumar had resigned immediately after Captain Amarinder Singh put in his papers in September 2021. Kumar was being paid 2.5 lakh per month.

  • According to the annual report of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for 2020-21, as many as 14,091 civilians and 5,356 security force personnel lost their lives to militancy in Jammu and Kashmir between the 1990s and 2020. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

    64,000 Kashmiri Pandit families left Valley in early 1990s due to militancy: MHA

    Pakistan-sponsored terrorism forced 64,827 Kashmiri Pandit families to leave Kashmir Valley in the early 1990s and settle in Jammu, Delhi, and some other parts of the country, the Centre has said.

  • The firm, Confitech Barter Private Limited, had got the contract in 2017 for Lubangarh located in Ludhiana Machhiwara. (Image for representational purpose)

    Return 2.8 crore to mining firm for not honouring contract: HC to Punjab

    The Punjab and Haryana high court has directed the Punjab government to return about 2.8 crore to a mining firm for not honouring the terms and conditions of a 2017 contract. The firm, Confitech Barter Private Limited, had got the contract in 2017 for Lubangarh located in Ludhiana Machhiwara. The firm deposited two instalments as per the bid of 2.8 crore and 3.25 lakh. The contract was cancelled and amount deposited was forfeited.

  • Talwandi Sabo thermal plant in Punjab is operating at one-third capacity after outage in two units.

    Punjab is facing acute power crisis

    Amid depleting coal supplies, Punjab has further slipped into an acute electricity crisis due to the outage of two more power-generating units -- one each of Talwandi Sabo and Ropar thermal plants. The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited is resorting to unscheduled power cuts, especially in rural areas. According to sources, one 660 MW unit of the Talwandi Sabo power plant halted generation due to leakage in its boiler.

  • Ludhiana municipal corporation commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal, and additional commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal also inspected the dumping site on Tuesday. (Harvinder Singh/HT)

    NGT monitoring committee to visit Ludhiana : MC, fire officials in a tizzy

    With just a day to go for the National Green Tribunal monitoring committee's visit to the city, civic body and fire officials were on their toes dousing fires and removing garbage in the Tajpur Road Dump area on Tuesday.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 27, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out