Mon, Aug 11, 2025
Punjab: Mann inaugurates 17.21-crore road projects in Sangrur

ByHT Correspondent, Sangrur
Published on: Aug 11, 2025 03:56 am IST

Addressing the gathering, Mann described Punjab as a sacred land enriched by the legacy of Gurus, saints, martyrs, and poets, and lauded the resilience and hard work of Punjabis.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Sunday laid the foundation stone for two road projects worth 17.21 crore during a ceremony marking the death anniversary of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Dhadhogal.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann with people at Satauj village in Sangrur on Sunday. (HT Photo)
Paying homage to Shaheed Bhagat Singh Dhadhogal, Mann recalled his sacrifices in the struggle against tyranny and injustice, highlighting his role in the Parja Mandal movement and close association with Sewa Singh Thikriwal. Mann noted that Dhadhogal was sentenced to 10 years during the Akali ,ovement and later played a key role in the Gurdwara Reform Movement.

Mann reiterated his government’s zero-tolerance policy towards drug traffickers, stating that influential “jarnails” who patronised the trade—even using government vehicles—had been arrested for the first time.

Highlighting irrigation achievements, the CM said that canal water coverage in Punjab’s agricultural land had risen from 21% to 63% since he took office, with river water now reaching tail-end villages for the first time in history. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to conserving the state’s water resources.

The chief minister also stressed that the dreams of the martyrs remain unfulfilled due to lack of sincere efforts in the past, asserting that Punjabis’ patriotism needs no validation from those in power.

Mann announced that the state will organize historic events to commemorate the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

Later, during a visit to his native village Satauj, Mann interacted with residents and handed over a cheque of 1.76 crore to the panchayat for village development.

