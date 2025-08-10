Punjab: Meritorious school mess contractor charged in 2023 food poisoning incident re-hired

A mess contractor, whose director was charged with attempt to murder after over 70 students fell ill at the meritorious school in Sangrur’s Ghabdan in 2023, has been re-awarded the school’s catering contract, along with that of four other meritorious schools in Talwara, Bathinda, Amritsar and Gurdaspur. In December 2023, as many as 74 students were hospitalised following complaints of restlessness, vomiting and stomach pain after a meal at the school’s hostel mess. (HT Photo)

Subsequently, mess contractor Maninder Singh Vohra and manager Parminder Singh were booked for attempt to murder, and their contracts were suspended. The then principal, Manish Kumar Sharma, was placed under suspension.

A police official shared that the chargesheet against Maninder and Parminder was filed in February this year. They are both out on bail currently.

According to Ghabdan meritorious school principal Arjot Kaur, the company’s contract was sanctioned by the Meritorious Society following due tender process. “They joined on August 1. We are maintaining a constant check and the whole staff is on alert. Students’ safety is our top priority,” she said.

Dr Amandeep Kaur, the project director of the Meritorious Society, defended the decision, explaining that the contract was awarded through a competitive bidding process where the lowest bidder was selected: “No privilege or preference was given to the company.”

She added that, according to official records, the company was not blacklisted, which was why it was eligible for the tender.

Dr Kaur added that the society conducted regular quality checks and had issued strict instructions against any compromise on food safety.

Maninder, along with Shavinder Singh Vohra and Paramjit Kaur, are directors of Kings Cliff hotel, Muktsar, that has been awarded the contract again, under Shavinder’s name. Despite repeated attempts, Shavinder could not be reached for a comment.

Counsel for the accused, Yogesh Gupta, refused to provide further details about the company.