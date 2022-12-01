Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab mining dept’s royalty demand for earthfill has industry ruffled

Punjab mining dept’s royalty demand for earthfill has industry ruffled

chandigarh news
Published on Dec 01, 2022 01:26 AM IST

As per an August notification, issued by the Punjab department of water resources (mines and geology), the royalty rate of ordinary clay is fixed at ₹2 per cubic feet for use in construction of commercial infrastructure projects, except brick kilns

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Punjab, has condemned the royalty demand, saying the matter will be taken up with the Punjab government. (Stock image)
The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Punjab, has condemned the royalty demand, saying the matter will be taken up with the Punjab government. (Stock image)
ByAneesha Sareen Kumar, Ludhiana

Visits by officials of the state mining department to under-construction industrial units in various parts of Punjab, asking the owners to pay “royalty” at 2 per cubic feet for earthfill has left the industry troubled.

The department is implementing a notification issued on August 22 this year.

As per the notification, issued by the department of water resources (mines and geology), the royalty rate of ordinary clay is fixed at 2 per cubic feet for use in construction of commercial infrastructure projects, except brick kilns.

Armed with the notification, employees of the mining department have been visiting under-construction industrial sites and demanding royalty.

While no show-cause notice has been issued, they have reportedly warned the owners about challans if they fail to deposit the royalty amount.

Even industries being constructed under the Invest Punjab Investment policy are not being spared.

Vishal Vinayak, managing director of Nano Tech Chemical Brothers, whose bio technology plant, a first-of-its-kind project in the state in Kohara, is being constructed under the Invest Punjab Investment policy, said there seemed to be some flaw with the government’s notification, as it was still unclear how the royalty could be calculated.

“The mining officials told me that five-time penalty will be imposed if I refuse to pay the amount,” he said.

Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Punjab, has condemned the move, saying the matter will be taken up with the state government.

CII Punjab chairman Amit Thapar said in an era where focus was on ease of doing business, the industry was having to deal with a new department (mining) now for compliance of royalty: “Worse, it’s being demanded from the industry that is expanding to boost employment and generate taxes.”

“Such petty taxes in form of royalty are a dampener for the industry. Moreover, it is not even verified as to how the royalty is quantified and what is the mechanism to deposit it,” he said, adding that he will approach the state government about this.

Multiple phone calls to principal secretary, water resources (mines and geology), Krishan Kumar, elicited no response.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 01, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out