Punjab minister Harjot Singh Bains orders FIR against principal for thrashing, abusing schoolboy

Punjab school education minister Harjot Singh Bains has ordered a criminal case against a school principal, who was caught on video thrashing, verbally abusing and pulling a Sikh boy by the hair at a private school in Baddon village. Following a huge outcry on social media, Punjab education minister Harjot Singh Bains took cognisance of the matter and ordered the Hoshiarpur administration to file an FIR against the school owner and the principal. (HT File)

Though the video went viral on Sunday, the recording appears to be a few days old as schools are currently shut for winter break.

Following a huge outcry on social media, the education minister took cognisance of the matter and ordered the Hoshiarpur administration to file an FIR against the school owner and the principal. The minister also clarified in his tweet that the video was not of any government school but of a private school.

District education officer Harjinder Singh said a report has been sought from his office, and a block nodal officer has been deputed to inquire the matter.