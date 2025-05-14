Punjab ministers visit Nangal dam, join protest against release of water

Punjab cabinet ministers Barinder Kumar Goyal, Harbhajan Singh ETO, Lal Chand Kataruchak and Laljit Singh Bhullar, along with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs and leaders, joined the ongoing day-and-night vigil at Nangal Dam on Tuesday to protest the release of Punjab’s water to other states. The protest targets the BJP-led central and state governments and the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB), demanding an immediate halt to the diversion of Punjab’s water. Punjab cabinet minister Lal Chand Kataruchak at the Nangal dam. (HT Photo)

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann and cabinet minister Harjot Bains had earlier visited the dam thrice between May 1 and May 11, urging BBMB to stop the release of surplus water to Haryana.

Addressing the gathering, water resources and land conservation minister Barinder Kumar Goyal said that Haryana would not receive any additional water until May 21, when the “apointee season” ends. “Punjab is already releasing 4,000 cusecs of water beyond its allocated share as a humanitarian gesture. However, Haryana has failed to use this water judiciously despite repeated warnings. The state had also accepted a request to provide water for security forces stationed in Rajasthan, exemplifying Punjabi values and generosity,” he added.

Power and public works minister Harbhajan Singh ETO outlined Punjab’s ₹4,500 crore plan to bring canal water to farmlands. This move aims to reduce farmers’ dependence on over 15 lakh tubewells, cut power consumption and mitigate groundwater depletion—an issue worsened by water usage by other states.

Food and civil supplies minister Lal Chand Kataruchak said that the protests at Nangal Dam and at Lohand Khad gate near Kiratpur Sahib would continue. “Punjab has already exceeded its fair share of water contributions and will not surrender further rights,” he said.

Cabinet minister Laljit Singh Bhullar highlighted Punjab’s role in feeding the nation while enduring the environmental and economic costs of excessive groundwater use. He praised farmers for embracing crop diversification and urged for greater reliance on canal irrigation to boost agricultural productivity.

The ministers commended volunteers for their dedication and pledged to continue the vigil to protect Punjab’s water resources.