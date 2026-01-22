Punjab: Minor detained for Jalandhar gurdwara sacrilege

A 16-year-old boy has been detained for allegedly committing sacrilege at Gurdwara Shri Guru Nanak Darbar in Mahal village of Jalandhar district, police said on Wednesday. The motive behind the Tuesday night incident is yet to be ascertained, officials said. SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami has accused the Punjab government of having failed to curb such incidents.

Phillaur deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Bharat Masih said six pages of Guru Granth Sahib were found torn inside and outside the premises of the gurdwara. Tension prevailed in the village after the incident came to light. Senior police officials immediately rushed to the spot to ensure law and order.

The DSP said the CCTV cameras installed in the gurdwara remained non-operational due to which the accused, a Class 10 student, managed to escape. “On checking cameras installed in peripheral areas, we rounded up the boy, who hails from the same village. He has confessed to the crime,” he said.

He added that the accused has been slapped with Section 299 (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Meanwhile, representatives of Sikh organisations also gathered outside the gurdwara in protest against the incident.

Akal Takht orders probe by SGPC

Amritsar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, acting jathedar of Akal Takht, has directed the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee’s (SGPC) chief secretary to carry out an investigation into the incident. Condemning the act, the acting jathedar said laxity still exists in the management of gurdwaras at several places. He asked the Sikh sangat to ensure security and proper functioning of surveillance cameras in gurdwaras.

He has also directed the head granthi of Takht Kesgarh Sahib, Giani Joginder Singh, to submit a report on the overall management of the gurdwara and the desecration incident.

The jathedar asked the Punjab government to identify and make public the identities of the conspirators and the main accused besides taking strict action against them.

He also said that if it is found that the arrangements at the gurdwara were not in accordance with the Akal Takht guidelines, strict action would also be taken against the management.

Meanwhile, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said the Punjab government had failed to curb such incidents. “The state government has also not been able to take exemplary action against the accused in most cases. The incident appears to be part of a larger conspiracy, as even the CCTV cameras installed in the gurdwara were found to be non-functional,” he said.