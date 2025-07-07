Punjab: Miscreants hurl petrol bombs at house in Jalandhar’s Adampur

Unidentified miscreants hurled petrol bombs at a house in Jalandhar’s Adampur town in the wee hours of Monday, police said. CCTV footage shows a man hurling an explosive at the house and its gate on fire in Jalandhar’s Adampur town early on Monday.

The incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed outside the house in Gandhi Nagar area of Adampur.

Jalandhar rural senior superintendent of police Harvinder Singh Virk, who reached the spot, said the police have initiated investigation into different angles as the process of recording statements of the victims in on. “We are not ruling out an extortion angle. Multiple teams have been formed to arrest the accused. We are tracking their movement through CCTV footage,” Virk said.

House owner Parminder Kaur told the police that the incident came to light on Monday morning when she found broken glass pieces and the main iron gate burnt.

“On checking the CCTV footage, we found unidentified men hurling petrol bombs at our house,” said Parminder, who stays in the house with her younger son, while her two other children are living abroad.