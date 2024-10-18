Punjab: ‘Missing’ Jakhar makes appearance at Saini show

After remaining absent from party activities for around two months, Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar was seen active while welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Mohali airport on Thursday. Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar’s appearance has also put to rest the speculations about him exploring options regarding his next course of action. (HT file)

Jakhar was not only seen receiving Modi along with other dignitaries at the airport but also received all the chief ministers of the NDA when they arrived at The Lalit to attend a meeting of the chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of NDA-ruled states.

He garlanded all the dignitaries in the meeting as Punjab BJP chief as the state BJP was given the responsibility to oversee this meeting.

All the NDA leaders, including the Prime Minister, were in Panchkula on Thursday to attend the swearing-in of the third consecutive government of the BJP in Haryana. Jakhar also attended the swearing-in ceremony.

With Jakhar preferring to keep mum on all issues and getting out of touch with the party workers, the state contested the recently concluded panchayat polls without any leader. The state BJP chief, who was in the national capital, hasn’t even congratulated the BJP for its historic win in the Haryana assembly polls.

Jakhar, after deciding not to attend any party meeting, had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home minister Amit Shah and national BJP chief JP Nadda last month to convey his resentment on certain issues concerning Punjab politics. However, even those meetings have failed to pacify Jakhar.

On Thursday, he was seen welcoming the guests with full enthusiasm. According to BJP insiders, Jakhar was conveyed the party high command’s wish to be in the meeting by party general secretary Vinod Tawde.

Jakhar’s appearance has also put to rest the speculations about him exploring options regarding his next course of action. In Jakhar’s absence from the political scene, a section of the media has reported that he has resigned as state party chief, reports of which were contradicted by the party.

On Jakhar’s presence, his nephew and Abohar MLA Sandeep Jakhar shared Jakhar’s photo with the PM on ‘X’ while stating, “A picture is worth a thousand words”.

After conclusion of CM and deputy CM’s conclave, Jakhar also met Nadda.

When asked about his absence from the political scenario of Punjab, he said, “Today is the day to celebrate the BJP’s Haryana win and the PM’s presence in NDA-ruled state CM’s conclave. Jab baat karenge, khul ke karenge (when we talk, we will talk openly), today is not the day,” said Jakhar.