Firing at hotelier’s house: Mohali police crack case with arrest of gangster aides

Wanted for firing at a hotelier residence in Sector 38, Chandigarh, on November 4, Mohali police have arrested three key associates of gangster Lucky Patial, who leads the Davinder Bambiha gang. One of the accused was nabbed after a brief exchange of fire near Bhukri road, Kharar, on Monday (HT Photo)

One of the accused was nabbed after a brief exchange of fire near Bhukri road, Kharar, on Monday.

Police said the accused, Ranveer Singh, opened fire when a CIA Mohali team intercepted him around 8.20 am while he was travelling on a Bajaj Platina motorcycle linked to the firing incident.

He sustained a bullet injury in the leg when the police returned fire and was admitted to Phase 6 civil hospital.

A .32-bore pistol was recovered and a fresh FIR was registered for firing at the police party. The accused’s motorcycle was also seized.

The encounter took place in a secluded, bushy area off Bhukhri Road, surrounded by thick undergrowth and shrubs.

Earlier on Sunday, acting on a tip-off, Kharar police arrested two other members of the Patial gang, identified as Jashanjit Singh and Arshjot, from Mundi Kharar and Ballomajra. A .30-bore pistol and live cartridges were recovered from their possession.

Police said the trio had fired shots at the Chandigarh residence of the owner of Regenta Place Hotel at TDI City, Sector 119, Mohali, on the intervening night of November 4 and 5.

While the hotelier and his family were at home at the time of the incident, no injuries were reported.

Chandigarh Police had already registered a separate case in the matter on November 5.

During the arrested accused’s questioning, it emerged that Jashanjit and Ranveer, were involved in the firing case after making extortion calls to the hotelier. Following the duo’s disclosure, police tracked down Ranveer and arrested him on Monday.

According to Mohali police, all three accused have past criminal cases across Punjab.

Arshjot is named in cases registered at the Sohana and SSOC stations in Mohali. Jashanjit is named in cases at Kotakpura and Beas, while Ranveer is wanted in three cases, including one at SSOC station.

SSP Harmandeep Singh Hans said Mohali police will continue operations against extortion networks and individuals working for organised crime groups. He said efforts were underway to identify any other associates linked to the recent firing incidents in Mohali and Chandigarh.