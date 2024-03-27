 Punjab: Mother-daughter run over by tipper in Mukerian - Hindustan Times
Punjab: Mother-daughter run over by tipper in Mukerian

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 27, 2024 08:42 AM IST

A woman and her 6-year-old daughter were run over by a tipper after falling from a motorcycle following a collision with another bike in Mukerian, officials said on Tuesday

The victims were identified as Muskan and her daughter Simran, residents of Gurdaspur. Muskan’s husband Ravi Kumar was also injured in the accident. They were returning from a Holi fair at Dera Baba Vadbhag Singh in Una district of Himachal Pradesh on Monday night when the mishap took place, the police said. A case has been registered against unidentified persons, the police said.

Muskan’s husband, Ravi Kumar was admitted to the Civil Hospital in Mukerian, police added.The bodies have been sent to the Civil Hospital in Mukerian for post-mortem.

