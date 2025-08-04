Punjab: Muktsar hospital, doctor, insurer to pay student 22 lakh over medical negligence

The district consumer disputes redressal commission (DCDRC) in Faridkot has directed a Muktsar-based doctor, hospital and an insurance firm to pay ₹22 lakh compensation to a youth for medical negligence that led to loss of his bright career opportunities abroad. The doctor and the hospital have rubbished the allegations levelled by the complainant, terming his plea an ulterior motive to extract money from them.

According to commission president Rakesh Kumar Singla and member Param Pal Kaur’s July 23 verdict, Dr Sandeep Singh Sandhu, Sandhu Hospital and Oriental Insurance Company Limited have to comply within 45 days of receipt of a copy of the order. As per rules, the accused can challenge the ruling before the state panel.

Gurpreet Singh of Shaheed Balwinder Singh Nagar in Faridkot town had filed a complaint on February 10, 2021, against the three, seeking a compensation of ₹40 lakh. He stated that he was studying in New Zealand to pursue a diploma in ‘Business Level 5” after paying a fee of NZ$16,100 for one year starting November 26, 2018.

His petition stated that he flew to India on January 1, 2019, to meet his parents when he complained of abdominal pain and was taken to Dr Sandeep, who advised an ultrasound test that reportedly showed a suspicion calculus measuring 5-6 mm in his gallbladder’s fundus. He was suggested for laser surgery. After another ultrasound test, the doctor allegedly recommended cholecystectomy, surgical intervention to remove the gallbladder.

In their replies before the commission, the doctor and the hospital stated that during an intraoperative procedure, a rare complication was identified and another surgery was done following which Gurpreet complained of swelling in the abdomen and he was taken to a private hospital in Ludhiana.

They also rubbished the allegations levelled by the complainant, terming his plea an ulterior motive to extract money from them.

After hearing both parties, the commission found the charges of medical negligence true. The order stated that “no discharge summary has been brought on record by the treating doctor to verify the fact that what procedure was adopted by the doctor and the hospital in treating the patient. There is nothing on record what kind of advice or instructions were given to the complainant regarding his medication and for follow-up. They have not placed on record a consent form showing the signatures of the complainant or his parents, which was mandatory before doing any surgery.”

The order also mentioned that there is no record of the review ultrasound that confirms the diagnosis of gallstones and the surgery for suspicious gallstones is not justified. When Gurpreet was referred to a medical institute, no record of medical care or any relevant investigations conducted on him on that day was provided.