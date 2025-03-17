Menu Explore
Punjab: Murder accused fires at cops, shot dead in Amritsar

ByPress Trust of India, Amritsar
Mar 17, 2025 08:50 AM IST

A murder accused was taken to a spot in Sherobaga village where he had concealed a firearm but he picked it up and fired at cops, drawing retaliation, say police

An arrested murder accused was killed in an exchange of fire on Sunday while trying to escape police custody when he was taken to a place here to recover the weapon used in the crime, officials said.

After Bishemberjit Singh sustained bullet injury, he was taken to civil hospital where he was declared dead.
A few days earlier, the Amritsar rural police had apprehended Bishemberjit Singh and Sharanjit Singh from a hotel in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan in a murder case registered here on March 9.

During the investigation, Bishemberjit Singh told police that he had concealed the weapon in Sherobaga village. He was taken to the spot to recover the weapon when he picked up a pistol hidden there and fired at the cops in his attempt to flee, thereby injuring a policeman, according to a statement issued here.

The police team resorted to retaliatory firing in which the accused sustained bullet injuries. He was immediately taken to the civil hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, police added.

