Punjab: Nawanshahr College with 50 MBBS seats to come up in 3 years, Chief Minister lays stone

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann laid the foundation stone of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Government Medical College in Nawashahr on Sunday. To be built at the cost of ₹300 crore, the medical college will offer 50 MBBS seats, he said while addressing the gathering during a state-level function to mark the death anniversary of freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev. The college’s construction will be completed within 36 months. As per officials, the medical college would be attached to the civil hospital, with specialists and super-specialists available round-the-clock. (HT Photo)

The medical college would be attached to the civil hospital. With the college’s establishment, specialists and super-specialists would be available round-the-clock, a government statement mentioned.

“Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar is a remote district with limited access to tertiary healthcare facilities, but successive governments ignored this region, forcing patients to travel to Ludhiana, Jalandhar or Chandigarh. This college will reduce patient burden on referral hospitals by offering advanced care locally and train future doctors in a rural setting, encouraging them to serve the local population,” Mann said.

The CM added that the youth earlier travelled to Ukraine and Russia for medical studies. “The college will enhance medical education as local students will no longer have to leave the district for medical studies,” he said.

“The Punjab government will ensure timely construction and infrastructure development, additional funding for expanding hospital services,” a government statement mentioned.

“This is not a political function but a solemn occasion to pay tributes to those who had sacrificed their lives for the sake of motherland. The state government is making concerted efforts to perpetuate the legacy of these legendary figures for the coming generations,” he said.

The CM reminded that due to strenuous efforts of the state government, the airport in Mohali has been named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh. “None of the previous governments had bothered about naming this airport after the revolutionary,” he said.

The CM also said that his government had dedicated the Nishan-e-Inquilaab Plaza to people which houses 30 feet high bronze statue of the freedom fighter on the airport road in Mohali.

“The dreams of Shaheed-e-Azam still remain unfulfilled as corruption, nepotism and poverty still rule the roost. Those who came into power after Britishers plundered the country more mercilessly than the foreigners. Loads of cash have been recovered from houses of higher officers and judges,” he said without naming anyone.

The CM also felicitated the family members of the Bhagat Singh. The freedom fighter, along with Rajguru and Sukhdev, had opposed the British rule in India. They were hanged on this day in 1931.