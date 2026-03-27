Punjab: New panel of 10 doctors to reinvestigate actor Ghuman’s death

The Punjab government has constituted a new panel of doctors to re-investigate the death of film actor and bodybuilder Varinder Singh Ghuman (41), days after four doctors of city-based Fortis Escort Hospital were booked for “negligence” that caused the death on the basis of the previous probe panel’s findings, officials said. Varinder Singh Ghuman

In an order, a copy of which is available with HT, issued by the director of the Punjab health and family welfare department on Wednesday, the new panel has been directed to submit its report in 15 days after going through the facts.

The committee comprises 10 medical officials and doctors — Dr Subhash, deputy director, DHC; Dr Renu, assistant director, DHC; Dr GS Wander, DM (cardiology), director principal, Ludhiana DMC, and chairman, board of management, BFUHC; Dr Sourabh Sharma, DM (cardiology), GMC-Patiala; Dr Sriniwas Reddy, DM (cardiology), PGI-Chandigarh; Dr Sandeev Palta MS, GMCH-Chandigarh; Dr RPS Sibia, MD (medicine), director principal, GMC-Patiala; Dr Akashdeep Aggarwal, MD (forensic medicine), GMC-Patiala; Dr Amandeep Singh Bakshi, MS (ortho), GMC-Patiala and Dr Rakesh Arora and MD (medicine) Indian Medical Association (IMA) member.

The committee has been directed to conduct a detailed examination of all aspects related to the case, including the course of treatment and the facilities provided at the hospital. It will also determine accountability if any negligence or lapse is found during the investigation, said the sources.

The FIR was registered on the complaint of Ghuman’s father Bhupinder Singh under Section 106 (1) (causing death by rash or negligent act not amounting to be culpable homicide) of the BNS on March 20 in accordance with the report of the medical board, that was previously constituted for investigating Ghuman’s death.

The committee was formed after the Indian Medical Association (IMA) raised objections over the initial inquiry report. IMA’s Punjab president Dr RS Sethi had stated that no representative from the association was included in the previous committee, which was against norms. He added that a member of the organisation has now been included in the newly formed panel. The previous board had found negligence on the part of the hospital.

On October 9 last year, Ghuman passed away as he suffered a sudden cardiac arrest after undergoing a surgical procedure following a shoulder injury. On October 31, a seven-member medical board highlighted “lack of transparency, failure to explain complications and deviation from the standard protocols”.

On February 26, the report that is also quoted in the FIR was forwarded to the Amritsar police commissioner for necessary action.

After the FIR, the hospital had stated, “We believe that the clinical team acted with diligence and in good faith, exercising their clinical judgment in the patient’s best interests.”

Varinder, who worked in several Punjabi and Bollywood movies, including Salman Khan-starrer Tiger 3, won the Mr India competition in 2009. He was known as the world’s first vegetarian professional bodybuilder. He represented India in several international competitions.