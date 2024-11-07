Punjab: Newly appointed sarpanches to take oath at Dhanansu tomorrow

Rural development and panchayats minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond, revenue minister Hardeep Singh Mundian along with deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal and police commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal reviewed the arrangements and preparations for the state-level swearing-in ceremony of newly elected sarpanches to be held in Dhanansu village of Ludhiana on November 8. Rural development and panchayats minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond, revenue minister Hardeep Singh Mundian along with DC Jitendra Jorwal and police commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal reviewed the arrangements and preparations of state-level swearing-in ceremony of newly elected sarpanches to be held in Ludhiana on November 8 . (HT Photo)

The ceremony will be presided over by Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, with AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and other distinguished guests joining him.

The ministers said that in addition to the swearing-in ceremony, the CM and AAP national convener will address the public gathering.

Prior to this, the DC and police commissioner, accompanied by civil and police officials, toured the venue for the state-level function. They issued directives to the respective authorities to ensure all on-going arrangements are completed in a timely manner.

Traffic advisory

In view of the event, four main routes will be affected, which include Samrala Chowk to Kohara Road, Sahnewal to Kohara Road, Neelon to Kohara/Dhanansu Road, and the Southern Bypass Road.

An advisory has been issued for the public to use alternate routes to avoid traffic jams. According to the police officials, vehicles headed toward Chandigarh from Samrala Chowk will go via Sherpur Chowk to Doraha and then proceed towards Chandigarh via Neelon.

Vehicles heading toward Kohara from Sahnewal Chowk will take the Kohara-Machhiwara Road, via Bhaini Sahib to Katani Kalan and then Neelon.

Vehicles coming toward Ludhiana city from the Chandigarh side will use the Neelon Canal route via Doraha Bypass.

Vehicles coming toward Ludhiana city from the Machhiwara side will reach Ludhiana via Sahnewal bridge, Doraha, and Neelon.

Vehicles coming from the Dehlon side via the Tibba Canal Bridge will use the Doraha Bypass to reach Delhi Highway or take the Doraha Road.

Vehicles heading toward the Tibba Canal Bridge from Verka Cut will reach via Jagraon Bridge and Bharat Nagar Chowk.

Vehicles coming from Samrala Chowk will take the Delhi Highway route through Ludhiana Airport Road.