Punjab: No DA hike for staff since Oct 2024

The Punjab government employees have not received a single dearness allowance (DA) hike since October 1, 2024, when it was hiked from 38% to 42%. While the Punjab government employees remain stuck at 42% DA, the central government staff will get 61% from January 1.

Since then, no further hike has been announced for the state employees, while the top bureaucrats posted in the state continue to receive DA at par with central government employees. Traditionally, the Punjab government used to revise DA twice a year.

From January 1, the central government employees began receiving 61% DA, while Punjab government employees continue to draw only 42% DA, a 19% gap between the two.

“Since October 2024, the central government has increased DA four times,” said Prof Kesar Singh Bhangu, a retired professor of economics, adding, “While a deputy commissioner (IAS cadre officer) is getting DA at 61%, the peon working in the same DC office is getting only 42%. What kind of administration is this?”

He said that when the AAP government assumed office in 2022, DA stood at 28% and was at par with the central government employees.

“Now, Punjab employees are lagging by 19%. In the last four years, the state government has released only four DA installments, whereas the Centre has revised DA rates regularly. This has directly impacted the living standards of employees and pensioners,” he said.

Echoing similar concerns, Sukhchain Singh Khaira, a leader of an employees’ union, said the Punjab government has been withholding six DA installments for the past two-and-a-half years.

“Despite several meetings with the finance minister and sub-committees, not even a single installment has been released, leading to widespread disappointment among employees,” he said.

A finance department official said the issue is under consideration. “The decision rests with the government and is linked to the state’s financial condition. There is a possibility of a 3–4% DA hike in the coming days,” the official said, citing fiscal constraints.

Finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema said that he is aware of the matter and the government will soon make a decision.

“The delay happened because our government inherited ₹17,000 crore arrears of pay commission from Congress. Now, we have settled the arrears and are paying it in instalments. Soon the government will take an appropriate decision on the issue of dearness allowance,” he said.