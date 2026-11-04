HT Morning Brief Nov 4: EC says previously enrolled voters can submit Form 6 for inclusion, US midterm results pour in

The clarification came days after the Supreme Court asked ECI not to make nearly 4.3 million Delhi residents – whose names were removed from the electoral rolls after they could not be found at their last known addresses – reapply as new voters through Form 6 provided they were on the 2026 rolls. Instead, it suggested that such voters be permitted to restore their names through Form 8, which is intended for address-related changes, or through the enumeration process. Read more here.

The Election Commission on Tuesday said previously enrolled voters can submit Form 6 for inclusion as electors if their names are missing from draft Special Intensive Revision (SIR) rolls.

Good morning, readers! Catch up on the top headlines you need to know today, from India and world news to sports and entertainment.

Which Indian-American candidates won or were projected to win in the 2026 US midterm elections?

Which Indian-American candidates won or were projected to win in the 2026 US midterm elections?

The 2026 US midterm elections are expected to reshape the balance of power in Congress, with Republicans and Democrats fighting for control. One contest worth watching is the growing presence of Indian-origin candidates across the US political landscape.

Indian-Americans are in the race, from Capitol Hill to state-level races. With polling winding down and counting getting underway, the results are already offering a glimpse of how Indian Americans fared in the elections. Read here.

No respite for Delhiites as pollution levels surge; AQI at 373, 21 stations in ‘severe’ category Delhi’s pollution levels continued to surge on Wednesday morning, with 21 of the 59 monitoring stations recording air quality in the ‘severe’ category.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 373 at 7:05 am, in the ‘very poor’ category, compared with Tuesday’s 24-hour average of 350. Tuesday’s reading was the worst in 287 days. Read more here

Ramayana producer Namit Malhotra admits many in India ask why are they making another adaptation, compares film to Avatar, The Odyssey Ramayana producer Namit Malhotra has admitted that many in India are wondering what the need is for another adaptation of the epic. The filmmaker has talked about the film's scale and ambition, saying it tells its story on a scale never seen before.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is the biggest Indian film in terms of scale and budget. After its world premiere in Los Angeles last week, Ramayana held a special screening in Mumbai on Tuesday, attended by the cast and crew, as well as members of the film fraternity. There, Namit spoke to news agency PTI about what he hopes to achieve with the film. Read here.

India begins New Zealand ODI challenge Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will once again be at the centre of attention as India begin their ODI series against New Zealand, with the two senior batters looking to make the most of another opportunity in the format.

However, the spotlight will also be on India's bowling attack, which lacks experience compared to the usual first-choice combination. With Jasprit Bumrah being rested and Prasidh Krishna and Harshit Rana unavailable, Mohammed Siraj will have added responsibility to lead the pace attack. Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar, Anshul Kamboj and Auqib Nabi offer options, but have limited ODI experience between them.

New Zealand, meanwhile, will look to make the most of India's depleted resources as the series gets underway. Follow LIVE updates here.