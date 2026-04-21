Punjab notifies anti-sacrilege law

The Punjab government on Monday notified the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026, after receiving the governor’s assent. The department of law and legislative affairs issued the gazette notification. Cabinet minister Harpal Singh Cheema says those involved in any act of sacrilege or dishonouring Guru Sahib will face the strictest consequences.

The anti-sacrilege bill, which proposed amendments to the original 2008 Act, was passed unanimously by the Punjab Vidhan Sabha during a special one-day session on April 13, with support from members of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and opposition parties, including the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), after three hours of discussion. Governor Gulab Chand Kataria accorded assent to the bill on Friday. The Act provides for stringent punishments, including life imprisonment and fines up to ₹25 lakh, for acts of sacrilege against the Guru Granth Sahib.

Cabinet minister Harpal Singh Cheema said this reflects the Bhagwant Mann government’s firm commitment to uphold the supreme honour and dignity of the Guru Granth Sahib. “Those involved in any act of sacrilege or dishonouring Guru Sahib will face the strictest consequences,” he posted on X, sharing an image of the official notification.

AAP questions Sukhbir’s silence

AAP general secretary and media In-charge Baltej Pannu questioned the silence of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on the legislation, stating that his lack of response raises serious political questions. “Those who earlier politicised such sensitive issues are now choosing to remain quiet. Their silence is telling,” he remarked at a press conference here. Pannu claimed that when the state government announced its intention to introduce a stringent law against sacrilege, opposition parties dismissed it as “political rhetoric”.

The AAP leader said the law has come into force, and those very people have gone quiet. “Neither SAD nor its leadership has issued any official statement supporting or opposing it. The silence of SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami is equally concerning. The lone SAD legislator did not even attend the special session where the Bill was passed,” he said.